Hastings United directors step down

Hastings United can confirm that David Nessling, David Ormerod and Tony Cosens have decided to step down as Directors of the football club, with David Nessling and Tony Cosens also stepping down from the position of Chairman and Secretary respectively.

A statement on the club's website said: "The Club would like to put on record the huge amount of respect it has for all three men, who have put in combined over a century of service to the Club.

"Everyone thanks them for their service, and they are welcome to the Pilot Field any time.

"All three will officially depart this Thursday."

