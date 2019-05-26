Hastings United announce second new arrival of the weekend

Hastings United Football Club has announced its second new recruit in as many days.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, centre-forward Ben Pope has become the second confirmed new arrival for the 2019/20 season.

Pope joins Bostik League South East Division team Hastings from Premier Division outfit Lewes, for whom he made 14 league appearances between mid-February and the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

The one-time Brighton & Hove Albion man has previously won promotion in the Bostik League with Worthing, where he was a prolific goalscorer.

Pope also played in the Premier Division for Burgess Hill Town before joining Lewes. He will add more physicality and significant firepower to the Hastings forward line.

Pope told the club website: “I’m really excited to be joining Hastings United, they’re a big club with a lot of ambition.

“I felt that I needed a new challenge, and I have heard a lot of good things about Aggy (Hastings manager Chris Agutter) and the way he likes his teams to play, so that made it an easy decision for me.

“I can’t wait to get started and push for promotion this season.”