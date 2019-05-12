Hastings United ace dominates awards night

Jack Dixon was the star of the show at Hastings United Football Club’s presentation evening.

The talented midfielder received no less than four trophies last Friday night, in addition to the supporters’ player of the season award which he picked up last month.

Dixon won the first team manager’s player and players’ player of the season awards, president’s player of the season and John Collins Award (outstanding moment of the season).

See also: * Hastings United wouldn’t have been promoted - even had they won play-offs

* Hastings United’s play-off conquerors beaten in final

* Hastings United suffer agonising play-off loss

* Hastings United boss ‘tremendously proud’ of players and season



He subsequently wrote on Twitter that he was ‘absolutely overwhelmed’ to have won the awards and expressed his love for the people involved with the club.

The first team manager’s young player of the season was Jamie Fielding, who established himself as a regular in the starting line-up at right-back and trained with Premier League giants Leicester City towards the end of the campaign.

Ollie Weeks was the under-23 team’s manager’s player of the season and James Pool picked up the players’ player prize. Pool had a taste of first team action, while he and Weeks gained valuable senior level experience with Southern Combination League side Little Common.

Kian Moynes scooped the under-19 academy team’s manager’s player and players’ player of the season accolades. Moynes was part of the Hollington United team which won the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup and came second in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

The president’s management member of the season award went to all of the management team, Paul Hoggard was the president’s volunteer of the season and Joe Knight the president’s clubman of the season.

Hosted by club directors Dave Ormerod and Pat McCrossan was attended by well over 120 people and was considered the best presentation evening held at the club.

The club directors thanked commercial manager Hayley Clout for organising the event, Sonya and Brenda for providing a superb buffet and Macron Store Hastings for sponsoring the trophies.

Hastings’ first team finished third in the Bostik League South East Division and was edged out 3-2 after extra-time by Ashford United in the play-off semi-finals.

Hastings United’s pre-season friendly fixtures: July 13 Alresford Town (a), July 20 Gillingham (development) (h), July 23 Brighton & Hove Albion (development) (h), July 27 Dorking Wanderers (h), July 30 Eastbourne Town (a), August 3 Tooting & Mitcham United (a), August 6 Hollington United (a) 7pm, August 10 Maldon & Tiptree (h).