Hastings couple to follow England at World Cup

A couple from Hastings will travel around Russia by road and rail to follow England at the World Cup.

Les and Tracy Gasson will undertake 1,400 miles of driving, plus two train journeys, and stay in 12 hotels during a 17-day trip in which they will watch all three of England’s group G games.

They will start out tomorrow (Wednesday) by flying to Moscow, where they will stay for two nights. They plan to meet a couple of friends from the north of England and then set off by car on Friday via Tambov to Volgograd, where England will play their opening game against Tunisia on Monday.

That will be followed by a drive to Nizhny Novgorod - where England will play their second match against Panama on Sunday June 24 - via Saratov, Penza and Arzamas.

After that they will drive to Moscow via Suzdal and then embark on a 21-hour train journey to Kaliningrad, where England will take on Belgium in their final group game on Thursday June 28.

The long train journey back to Moscow will be followed by the flight home on Sunday July 1, but they plan to return for the final should England get there.

Local firm Superstitch86 has supplied polo shirts and decorated their flag with both England and local livery.

Les, ‘a Hollington lad’ who was born and bred in the town, previously took his son, then aged 10, to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

