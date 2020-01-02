Harrogate Town boss responds to Hastings United transfer rumour

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has responded to rumours his side being interested in Hastings United star Davide Rodari.

Weaver revealed to our sister title the Harrogate Advertiser that he has recently watched video footage of the 20-year-old former Inter Milan junior, but said that there is no move in the offing.

SEE ALSO Hastings United star attracting 'serious interest' from a number of league clubs | Hastings United star hits EIGHT goals in 12-3 win | Hastings United star has trial with Championship club

"I've seen a four-minute video clip of the player, we've made no move or contact and the likelihood at this stage is that we won't be doing," Weaver said.

"We've just been looking at a video, and I've watched two or three videos of other players just this morning.

"We would need to go watch a target play before we even thought about doing anything, and if we were interested, we would always make a proper approach to the player's club.

"You've got to be aware of where all the goalscorers are in the lower leagues. We are always on the look-out."