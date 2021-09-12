Happy at Hassocks: Little Common continue fine start to season

Matt MacLean opened the scoring for Little Common at Hassocks

The Commoners welcomed back Jack McLean and Sammy Bunn to the starting line up and found themselves on the front foot from the kick off. McLean set up an early chance for Lewis Hole but his first time effort came back off the post and into the keepers arms. At the other end, Common keeper Matt Cruttwell was rarely troubled and it was the Commoners who looked the most likely to open the scoring.

The deadlock was broken in the 33rd minute when a neat passing move released McLean whose right footed effort was parried into the path of Matt MacLean who headed home. Five minutes later and Common doubled their lead with McLean giving the Hassocks full back a torrid time before rifling a left footed effort into the net.

Common began the second half as they ended the first and extended their lead with a killer third goal in the 48th minute, another neat move saw Sammy Bunn flick the ball into the path of Hole who slotted beyond the home keeper. Common had opportunities to extend their lead with both McLean and MacLean going close before Russell Eldridge saw an effort deflected to safety from a corner.

Hassocks' best effort came with five minutes remaining when a header cannoned off the crossbar from a free kick. The Commoners saw out the remaining minutes to clinch another three points and a clean sheet.