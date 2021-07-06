Gareth Southgate - the pride of Sussex: The England manager's Euros 2020 so far in pictures
Gareth Southgate is not just the pride of Crawley and Sussex so far in the Euros, he is the pride of a nation.
The former Crawley schoolboy has lead England to their third semi-final under his leadership - and now he is targeting his first final.
England face Denmark on Wednesday night (8pm kick off) at Wembley.
So far Southgate, whose parents still live in Sussex, has masterminded wins over Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine - and his side have yet to concede.
Here we celebrate his Euros so far with a picture special.
