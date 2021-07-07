Gareth Southgate: England boss leads England to Euro 2020 final with win over Denmark - in pictures
Gareth Southgate's England side have reached their first final in major tournament since 1966.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:06 pm
The former Crawley schoolboy lead his side to a 2-1 win after extra-time against Denmark. The Danes went ahead with a stunning free-kick before an own goal made it 1-1 before half time.
Then a Harry Kane goal in extra-time - following up his own saved penalty - saw England through to Sunday's final against Italy.
Here are a selection of pictures of Gareth Southgate's night at Wembley.
