Gareth Southgate: A great manager, a great leader, the Pride of Crawley and Sussex and a fashion icon - video

During the Euro 2020 tournament, Gareth Southgate has not only proven he is a great football mind.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:15 am
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:16 am

As he leads England into their first major tournament final since 1966, editor Mark Dunford reflects on the job he has done, the praise he has received and what effect he has had on the town he grew up in and where he went to school. Watch the video message above.

SEE ALSO

This is what the Crawley Borough Council leader said about a Gareth Southgate statue in town

Gareth Southgate

'Looking at that man there, he's everything a leader should be' - Gary Neville leads praise for Gareth Southgate after England reach Euro 2020 semi-final

This is how Crawley's Gareth Southgate celebrated in front of the fans at Wembley after the Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark

This is how Gatwick Airport plan to honour Gareth Southgate if he brings football home

This is what X-Factor star Chico revealed about England manager Gareth Southgate on Loose Woman

Readers visit the Crawley Observer team in County Mall Shopping Centre - including Gareth Southgate! Picture special

Crawley's Gareth Southgate's leads England to Euro 2020 final against Italy - live

Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie sells out at Matalan ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final

This is why England fans are singing Sweet Caroline during Euro 2020 - and lyrics to Neil Diamond classic

Gareth Southgate: England boss leads England to Euro 2020 final with win over Denmark - in pictures

'Crawley has been a huge part of my life' - Remembering when Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award

Give this man a statue! Gareth Southgate leads England to Euros glory over Germany - picture special

Petition to get a statue for Gareth Southgate in Crawley picks up more signatures before Euros 2020 match with Germany

England at the Euros: Send us videos and pictures of you watching Gareth Southgate's men this summer

Gareth SouthgateEnglandSussex