Gareth Barry met plenty of fans

With many events cancelled over the past two years, this was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate successes across the club, including the move to a new FA-accredited scheme in which the club hold two-star status, the continued success of the youth section, including massive growth in our Wildcats programme, and the growth of four adult teams and a veterans’ team.

SRFC chairman Nick Gardner said: “Having cancelled our 2020 Christmas Raffle fundraising event due to Covid lockdown rules, Sedlescombe Rangers made up for it in style at The Queen’s Head.

“The event drew club officials, coaches, players and supporters from far and wide, giving everyone an opportunity for a general catch up and in the hope that they may take home a prize in the raffle draw.

Gareth Barry was a popular visitor at Sedlescombe Rangers' festive event

“In addition, we were very lucky in welcoming an extra special guest to assist.

“Having members of his family involved with the club, we were delighted that local football legend, Gareth Barry, born and raised in Hastings, was able to join our evening.”

The former Premier League and England star - who played for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom - helped with the draw and gave away a number of signed football items, including footballs, SRFC shirts and one of his own England shirts!

“With Gareth’s support the club also gave away countless Christmas hampers, personally made up by each team, vouchers for various meals and a range of other goodies.

Silverware was handed out...

“I’d like to thank everyone that helped make it a huge success and Gareth for his support.”

Getting shirty...

Gareth Barry is all smiles at Sedlescombe