Formidable school team wins county cup

Claremont School’s under-13 boys’ football team has won a county competition.

The co-educational day and boarding school clinched the Sussex Schools’ County Cup following a 3-0 win against a talented and resilient Seaford Head side in the final.

Claremont, who conceded just three goals throughout the competition, led 1-0 at half time. Seaford Head came out re-energised in the second period and narrowly missed several chances.

See also: * School to play national final at Championship ground

* District team to play national cup final at Stoke City



The quality of the Claremont side shone through as the match wore on and the lead was doubled by a fantastic goal, expertly put away by Jaydon Fuller, at the end of an impressive team move.

The third goal was a 25-yard screamer by Indian international and Claremont Football Academy talent Rohan Sharma.

Captained by Will de Wilde, this Claremont team has gone from strength to strength this season and is now looking forward to the English Schools’ FA Boys’ Under 13 PlayStation Small Schools’ Trophy final at West Bromwich Albion FC on Wednesday May 22.

Five members of the side will also represent the South East Sussex district in the final of the English Schools’ FA Boys’ U13 PlayStation Inter Association Trophy at Stoke City FC next Friday.