Former Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion prospect appointed head coach for Hastings United's new women's team

Hastings United have announced they will be launching their first ever women’s team at the beginning of next season with CEO Billy Wood calling it a ‘new step’ for the football club.

Former Tottenham Hotspur prospect Amy Sinden will also join the club as the new side’s head coach.

Speaking on the club’s website, Wood said: “This is a new step for us as a football club.

“The plan and initial conversations have taken place with the Sussex County Women’s League and, as we gear up to be part of the 2020/21 season, we felt we needed someone in charge that embodied the culture this football club is looking to empower.

“Amy is a young, determined and ambitious individual, someone who has a lot to prove as a coach, but someone we believe will install the winning mentality that we are ingraining into our culture.

“Amy is from Hastings and understands the struggle the town has had with a lack of a women’s football team.

"We hope Hastings United can help deliver a footballing option to females in this town and will embark on putting together a squad for next season that combines youth and experience.

“We all know the job that’s at hand but Amy will be given the resources to deliver in this role. Welcome Amy as part of our family and let’s really get behind this women’s team in numbers.”

Sinden, who joins from Saltdean United Women, was delighted with her appointment.

She said: ““I am really happy to join Hastings United and be part of this really exciting moment for the football club.

“I am from Hastings and look forward to growing women’s football in our town, that starts with a competitive women’s team.

“Being born and raised in Hastings I know first hand the struggles of local women’s football and will strive to help improve that.”

She continued: “Hastings United is an attractive football club and with the buzz around what the men are doing, we will look at replicating that with the women.

“I was impressed by the fan passion last Saturday as I attended the game and hope that we get the same vocal passion for the women’s side.

“I have already started to look at my coaching staff and then the next step for us will be announcing trial games.”

Originally from Hastings, Sinden left the town and moved to North London at 16-years-old to join Tottenham Hotspur, where she played for both the academy and senior team.

She then joined Brighton & Hove Albion before spending two seasons with Crystal Palace where she was part of the Women’s Reserves Premier League winning side last year.