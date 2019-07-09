Football stalwart rewarded for more than 40 years of service

A Hastings-based football stalwart has been recognised for his many years of service to the sport.

A qualified referee since the 1983/84 season, Eddie Potter was awarded with the Fred Crouch Memorial Trophy at the AGM of the East Sussex Football League.

Chairman Gary Wenham said: "Eddie has provided invaluable commitment and service for decades to Sussex football. I applaud everything that he has done and indeed continues to do so."

After hanging up his playing boots, Potter turned to coaching and became a youth team manager before passing the FA coaching course and moving into adult coaching. He was coaching Stamco FC, which then became St Leonards FC, where he was also Vice Chairman for five years.

Long-time referee Potter retired from officiating in 2018, but not before he had been in the middle at various levels and in different competitions. He refereed from County League to the FA Challenge Cup and Vase competitions, and was also the local Referees Training Officer for 18 years.

He is still chairman of the Hastings FA and is also now Vice President of the East Sussex Football League having previously been chairman. He was elected onto the Sussex FA in 1998 and held several positions including Benevolent Fund Chairman, Competition Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. However, he had to step down from this role due to health reasons.

Eddie Potter has been involved in football for over 40 years and has rightfully been recognised for all his hard work and service.