Fine form seals new deal for Hastings United boss

Hastings United have announced that they’ve extended first team manager Chris Agutter’s contract to 2021.

Agutter has guided Hastings to first in the BetVictor Isthmian South East League, having lost just one league game all season.

Speaking on the club's website, the manager said: “I am pleased to look forward to at least another season with the Club.

“Myself and the staff will be trying our best to continue to move Hastings United in a positive direction.

“I know that with continued hard work and ambition on and off the field we can help bring more memorable moments to Hastings United Football Club.”

Agutter has been at the club for three years, brought in to oversee the academy before being appointed first team manager.

Director of Football Dean White has expressed how pleased he is with Agutter’s commitment to the club.

He said: “Consistency is so important if you want to be successful long term, and I believe that Chris is now the longest serving manager that the club have had over the last 15 years which is credit to him and his staff.”

Hastings CEO Billy Wood has also commented, showing his delight at the fact that Agutter has signed a new deal.

He added: “I am thrilled to announce that Chris will be with us for the foreseeable future. Over the past few months its been a pleasure to work with such a like-minded individual.

“I am delighted to be working with someone I respect and believe we are on the cusp of creating memories for our town, with the right man steering the ship.”

Hastings next play against Herne Bay this Friday, in their final home game this year.