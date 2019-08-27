Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup first qualifying round

The FA Cup. Picture courtesy of Getty Images
The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup has been made this (Tuesday) afternoon.

First round qualifying ties will take place over the weekend of 6-9 September.

Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.

The draw for the remaining Sussex sides is as follows:

Chichester City v Chalfont St Peter

Leatherhead v Lewes

Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Varndeanians

Whitehawk v Abbey Rangers

Hastings United v Worthing

Haywards Heath Town v AFC Dunstable/Hayes & Yeading United

Horley Town v Balham

Westfield v Chipstead/Hassocks

Ramsgate v Arundel

VCD Athletic/AFC Uckfield Town v Moneyfields

Bognor Regis Town v Sittingbourne

Little Common v Hendon

Horsham YMCA v Margate

Metropolitan Police v Horsham