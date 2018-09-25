FIFA The Best 2018: All the winners and losers from last night’s awards including Liverpool's Mo Salah picking up goal of the year

It was a night of surprises and controversy in London at FIFA’s The Best awards as Luka Modric scooped the best male player award and Marta won the best women’s player gong.

Mohamed Salah picked up the Puskas Award for goal of the year despite overhead kicks from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo and a scorpion kick from Riley McGree being favourites to win before the event.

Here’s a full list of the winners from the evening held at London’s Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre:

Best FIFA men’s player – Luka Modric

Pulled the strings from midfield as Croatia reached the World Cup final in Russia and won the Champions League again with Real Madrid. Ended Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s reign of dominance in picking up the world’s best individual player gong.

Best FIFA women’s player – Marta

The Brazilian collected the award for the sixth time, beating Lyon duo Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan to the award. Won the Copa America title in the summer and was in the NWSL team of the year after scoring 13 goals for Orlando Pride, although was a surprise inclusion when the shortlist was announced.

Puskas Award for best goal – Mohamed Salah

The most controversial winner of the night – Salah’s strike for Liverpool against Everton won the best goal of the year award, despite not even winning Premier League goal of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against new club Juventus and Gareth Bale’s similar strike in the Champions League missed out.

Best goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

The ex-Chelsea ‘keeper beat Kasper Schmeichel and World Cup winner Hugo Lloris to the award, but didn’t make it into the Fifpro World XI with David De Gea bagging the goalkeeper award there instead. Go figure.

Fifpro World XI

David De Gea (Manchester United, Spain), Dani Alves (PSG, Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, France), Marcelo (Real Madrid, Brazil), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, France), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia), Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina), Eden Hazard (Chelsea, Belgium), Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal).

Best men’s coach – Didier Deschamps (France)

Best women’s coach – Reynald Pedros (Lyon)

Fair play award – Lennart Thy (VVV Venlo)