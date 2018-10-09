Fantasy Premier League review: The best players in Gameweek 8, including Chelsea star Hazard and Arsenal's Aubameyang

Liverpool vs Manchester City may have amounted to little more than a damp squib, but there was plenty of high drama elsewhere this weekend.

Our sister paper the i has highlighted the players who proved their worth to Fantasy Premier League players in Gameweek 8.

To see who is worth getting in your Fantasy team next week, follow the i's advice here

Join i’s league on the official Fantasy Premier League game to pit your wits against fellow readers – and our hapless sports desk team. Code: 1284313-292880

Join our Facebook group where you can swap tricks and tactics throughout the campaign.