FA Cup defeat ' will only add fuel to the fire' says Agutter as Hastings United prepare for Three Bridges trip

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter insists Tuesday night’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Worthing will “only add fuel to the fire” ahead of his side’s return to league action at Three Bridges this Saturday.

The U’s were taken to a replay following a thrilling 3-3 draw at Pilot Field last weekend, and took the division-higher Mackarel Men all the way to extra-time. Despite going two goals up with just 13 minutes remaining, a quickfire double from the home-side saw the game extended for a further 30 minutes.

However, it was the home side who prevailed with a 119th-minute winner, which Agutter demands his players tshould use as fuel in their hunt for promotion from the BetVictor Isthmian Division One South East.

He said:“If it is in their minds, it’ll only add fuel to the fire. The refereeing decisions aside, we can only take positives from it.

"We knew before the game that we would be more than a match for Worthing and the last hour against them was the best spell of football we’ve played this season.”