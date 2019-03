Here, we look at the highest all-time home attendance recorded for each of the 92 Premier League and Football League club - ranking them from lowest to highest...

1. Forest Green Rovers - 4,836 (92nd) Recorded at The New Lawn in January 2009 after Derby County visited in the third round of the FA Cup.

2. AFC Wimbledon - 4,870'(91st) Recorded at Kingsmeadow in May 2016 after hosting Accrington Stanley in the League Two playoffs.

3. Crawley Town - 5,880 (90th) Recorded at the Broadfield Stadium in January 2013 after hosting Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

4. Fleetwood Town - 6,150 (89th) Recorded at Highbury Stadium in 1965 when Rochdale visited in the first round of the FA Cup.

