Everton investigating alleged incident involving Jordan Pickford, Tottenham ready to smash their transfer record with a £50m bid for England defender - Rumour Mill

Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Video footage published on social media appears to show the 25-year-old England international involved in a fracas outside a Sunderland bar.

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Jordan Pickford (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)