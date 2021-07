Sussex Cricket League round-up: Haywards Heath climb off the bottom, Blandford takes seven wickets, Horsham extend lead at the top

News you can trust since 1859

Southgate gives the thumbs up as Roberto Mancini watches on

A relaxed Southgate is interviewed before the game

Gareth is interviewed before the game

Southgate before the game

Here are pictures of Gareth as he leads England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.