LiveEngland 1, Italy 0 LIVE: Luke Shaw gives Gareth Southgate's England the lead in Euro 2020 final
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy.
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:36
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
- Luke Shaw gives England an early lead
- Gatwick to rename South Terminal
- Matalan sells out of Southgate polka dot ties.
- Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
Fashion icon
YYYYYESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!
it’s 1-0 England. Great goal
Gareth remembering Crawley
Remember when Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award? Watch the video here
In 2019, Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award at the Crawley Community Awards - but last night (Tuesday) he was the pride of the nation.
Just sayin'
Gary Lineker has just pointed out England have a 100% record in major tournament finals
He’s just a top man
Southgate praises his Crawley PE teachers
New England manager Gareth Southgate credits his former Crawley PE teachers for his rise through the football ranks.