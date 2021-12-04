Eastbourne Town edge home against Little Common

Little Common's Matt Cruttwell

The Commoners welcomed Matt Cruttwell, James Miriam-Batchelor and Adam Smith back into the starting XI but were without the injured Harry Saville and Jordan Harris. It was a fairly even opening quarter with neither keeper being called into action,

Common created the first real opportunity of the match when Jamie Crone latched onto a through ball but the visiting keeper saved with his legs as Crone attempted to nick the ball around him. Town grew into the match and went on to enjoy a good spell of pressure, Aaron Hopkinson hitting the bar from long distance before Ollie Weeks cleared an effort off the line after Cruttwell had been rounded. The visitors were unable to make their strong end to the half count and the teams went in goalless at the interval.

It was Common who began the second period the brighter of the two teams, JJ Walker seeing an effort clear the crossbar and Lewis Hole firing wide from the edge of the area. Crone saw another effort saved by the legs of the visiting keeper before the deadline was broken in the 66th minute when Cruttwell was unable to hold a shot from the edge of the area and Leke Ademola pounced on the rebound.

Common remained positive without really troubling the Town keeper, substitute Finlay Jack saw an effort clear the crossbar and Chinonso Nwajagu was unable to connect to a ball across the area. Hopkinson almost doubled Town’s advantage but Cruttwell saved at his near post and the visitors were able to see out the remainder of the game and claim the three points.