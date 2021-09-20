Eastbourne may go to Horsham in next round of FA Cup - Hastings and Whitehawk are on travels

Eastbourne Borough in recent action at Hemel / Picture: Lydia Redman

Horsham - if they beat Kingstonian in Tuesday night's second qualifying round replay at the Camping World Community Stadium - will host Eastbourne Borough in the next round.

A clash between Dom Di Paola's Isthmian premier side and Danny Bloor's National League South outfit would be a mouthwatering occsion and create plenty of interest across West and East Sussex.

If it's Isthmian premier Kingstonian that Borough visit, they will meet ex-manager Jamie Howell, who is No2 on the Ks' management team.

The next round is scheduled to be played on the weekend of October 2 and 3.

Hastings will travel to the winners of this week's Poole Town - Chippenham replay - a tough task for Chris Agutter's men, though they are on a great run of wins in league and cup. Poole play at step three - one league above the Us - while Chippenham are at step two.

The other Sussex non-league side still in the cup are Isthmian south east team Whitehawk, who will go to big-spending Southern League premier high flyers Hayes and Yeading - who knocked Bognor out in an earlier round.

Third qualifying round ties have a prize pot of £5,625 for the winners - and £1,875 to the losing side. After that comes one final qualifying round before November's first round proper.

Full draw

1 Radcliffe vs Morpeth Town

2 Atherton Collieries vs Marine

3 Pontefract Collieries vs Handsworth

4 Marske United vs Darlington OR Chester

5 City of Liverpool vs Buxton

6 Curzon Ashton vs Cleethorpes Town

7 Runcorn Linnets vs Gateshead

8 York City vs Whitby Town

9 Guiseley AFC vs Blyth Spartans OR FC United of Manchester

10 AFC Fylde OR Spennymoor vs Chorley OR Southport

11 Ware OR Hemel Hempstead Town vs Kidderminster Harriers

12 Stamford AFC vs Norwich United

13 Boston United vs East Thurrock United OR Needham Market

14 Leamington vs Spalding OR Kettering

15 Kings Langley OR Leiston vs Tamworth

16 Stratford Town vs Long Eaton United

17 AFC Sudbury OR Stowmarket vs Cheshunt

18 Hanley Town vs Brackley Town

19 AFC Dunstable vs Peterborough Sports

20 Chelmsford City vs Enfield Town OR Hadley

21 Bromsgrove Sporting vs Welwyn Garden City

22 Basford United vs Banbury United

23 Merstham vs Lymington OR Hereford

24 Met Police OR Farnborough vs Concord OR St Albans City

25 Hungerford Town vs Cirencester Town

26 Maidstone United vs Dartford

27 Folkestone Invicta vs Gloucester City

28 Hayes & Yeading United vs Whitehawk

29 Bedfont Sports Club vs Sholing

30 Havant & Waterlooville vs Billericay Town

31 Poole Town OR Chippenham vs Hastings United

32 Harrow Borough vs Marlow

33 Sutton Common Rovers OR Jersey Bulls vs Chertsey Town

34 Kingstonian OR Horsham vs Eastbourne Borough

35 Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Wimborne Town

36 Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch

37 Leatherhead OR Corinthian Casuals vs Wingate & Finchley

38 Yate Town vs Redhill

39 Aylesbury United vs Ebbsfleet United

40 Dorking Wanderers vs Weston Super Mare