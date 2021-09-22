The runners and riders are beginning to take shape in the East Sussex Football League

They made it seven points from a possible nine courtesy of a 4-1 win away to Wadhurst United on Saturday. Casey Ham bagged a brace, while Simon Betteridge and Craig Norman also hit the net.

Crowhurst are the only team in the top flight yet to drop a point, though, after making it two victories out of two with a 5-2 success away to Battle Town.

Jan Bailey and Dominic Clarke struck twice each, and Harry Loates also netted for the Crows. The goals of Dean Boyd and Callum Thomson couldn’t prevent Battle suffering their first loss.

St Leonards Social are up to third on the back of a 5-0 triumph away to Robertsbridge United. Ashley McCann plundered a hat-trick, while Kenny Butchers and Rob Mitchell were also on target for a Social side which has four points from two matches.

Northiam 75 gained their first points at the second attempt and in some style too, winning 7-2 at home to Rock-a-Nore.

Philip Anim, Joe Millar and Adam Page bagged two goals apiece, and Ryan Newman got the other as Northiam comfortably saw off a Rocks outfit which had won its one previous fixture.

The match between Bexhill Town and Hawkhurst United was postponed.

DIVISION ONE

Five teams are, remarkably, level on six points at the top of Division One.

Bexhill AAC powered to the summit on goal difference thanks to a 12-2 win at home to Battle Town II, whose scorers included Adam Robinson.

The four sides immediately below AAC have all played a game fewer. One of them is Sidley United II, who made it two victories out of two with an 8-3 success at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Alex Williams notched a hat-trick, and there was one apiece for Toby Clifford, Sam Gilbert, Simon Tomlinson, David Chasumba and George Rayner.

Rye Town also have six points after a Jules Phillips double earned them a 2-1 triumph at home to The JC Tackleway. Joe Adams replied.

DIVISION TWO

Northiam 75 II have opened up a three-point lead in Division Two following a 1-0 victory at home to Westfield II.

Kelvin Lowes scored the all-important goal as Northiam made it three wins out of three and ended Westfield’s two-match winning start to the campaign.

Little Common II have jumped above Westfield into second place on the back of a 5-0 success away to Catsfield. Attilio Field and Kit Harris-Macrae netted twice each, and Patrick Brown chipped in with the other as Common made it six points from a possible nine.

Bexhill Rovers picked up their first points at the third time of asking by winning 5-2 at home to Victoria Baptists. Nathan Blackham (2), Luke Alais, Marcus Powell-Cullingford and Timothy Doe notched for Rovers, while James Bellett scored both of the Baptists’ goals.

Hooe gained their first three points in the third tier via a 4-2 triumph at home to Herstmonceux. The goals of Tommy Warren (2), Jack Walker and Aidan Pierce for Hooe eclipsed those of Reece Davey and Ade Fermin for Herstmonceux.

DIVISION THREE

The JC Tackleway II have gone two points clear in Division Three after a narrow 3-2 win at home to Ninfield.

Steve Thomson’s brace and one from Gary Henderson secured Tackleway’s third successive victory and inflicted a first defeat on league newcomers Ninfield.

AFC Hollington climbed to second on the back of an 8-0 success at home to Bexhill AAC II. Tom Whelan helped himself to a hat-trick, Sam Logan scored twice, and there was one each for Jack Barry, Tom Mills and Ryan Edwards as Hollington continued their unbeaten start.

Welcroft Park Rangers joined Ninfield on six points by dint of a 6-1 triumph at home to Mountfield United. Jamie Bundy and Bill Coles netted two apiece, and Stephen Gillat and Reece Shaw also got on the scoresheet for Welcroft, while Joel Mahoney retaliated.

DIVISION FOUR

Sovereign Saints II and Ticehurst both have nine points at the head of affairs in Division Four after recording home wins last weekend.

Saints have the edge on goal difference following a narrow 2-1 victory against Parkfield. Phillip Chandler and Adrian Fernandes Soares were the Saints’ scorers, while Oliver Truman retaliated.

Ticehurst extended their 100 percent record with a 5-2 success over Orington. Finlay Brown, Danny McGahan, Thomas Buckingham and George Brown were among the scorers for Ticehurst, while Paul Hitchott and Mason Mockridge responded.

Hastings Comets are up to third after ending the two-game winning start of Sedlescombe Rangers development. Kurt Foster (2) and Charlie Syrett struck for the Comets in a 3-0 away triumph.

South Coast Athletico II chalked up their first points in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 triumph at home to Battle Town II. Tyler Smith banged in a hat-trick, while Chris Aldous, Ashley Jamieson and Connor Easton also found the back of the net.

DIVISION FIVE

Westfield III and Burwash are neck and neck on seven points at the top of Division Five.

Westfield are just ahead on goal difference, despite seeing their winning start halted by a 2-2 draw at home to Crowhurst II.

Jack Harris and Reece Johnson grabbed Westfield’s goals, while Adam How was among the scorers for a Crowhurst outfit playing its first game of the season.

Burwash moved level on points with Westfield after goals from Kelan Mepham (2), Daniel Murrell, Keaton Hitchman and Charlie Woodland gave them a 5-0 win at home to Sedlescombe Rangers IV.

Third-placed Hampden Park and fourth-placed Herstmonceux II have both won their opening two matches.

Park weren’t in action at the weekend, but Herstmonceux ran out 5-1 victors at home to Hastings Comets II via the finishing of Ryan Arnott, Artur Mendes, Liam Oxley, Nathan Hartney and Dennis Donegan. Mike Zemanek claimed the Comets’ consolation.

Welcroft Park Rangers II collected their first points at the second attempt courtesy of a 10-3 success at home to D&S Hastings Youth.