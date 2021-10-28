East Sussex Football League has new leaders

There are the new leaders in the East Sussex Football League

Still unbeaten Social jumped from fourth to first courtesy of a 3-1 win away to Bexhill Town on Saturday, giving them 16 points from a possible 18.

Rob Mitchell, Sam Richardson and Colton Alleyne scored for the new top dogs, while Olwethu Peterson replied for a Bexhill side which has dropped to third following back-to-back defeats against the top two.

Previous pacesetters Crowhurst now trail Social on goal difference after dropping their first points of the season in drawing 1-1 away to 10-man Punnetts Town.

Wes Tate's goal for Crowhurst was matched by a Nicholas Moore strike for a Punnetts team which is five points off the pace in fifth.

The clash between second-bottom Wadhurst United and third-bottom Rock-a-Nore ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning both clubs remain level on points.

Northiam 75 climbed a place to sixth after receiving a walkover at home to Robertsbridge United.

Rye Town preserved their two-point advantage at the top of Division One on the back of a 3-0 win away to fourth-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Jules Phillips followed up his five-goal haul of the previous weekend with two more and Liam Sayer got the other as Rye made it six league victories out of six.

Second-placed Bexhill AAC inflicted a first league loss of the campaign on third-placed Sidley United II with a 4-0 victory at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Oscar Hammond (2), David Ammoun and David Pugh were on the scoresheet for AAC, who are now three points above their neighbours and possess a much better goal difference, although Sidley do have a game in hand.

Fifth-placed South Coast Athletico returned to winning ways with a 1-0 success away to Battle Town II. David Burch got the only goal.

Northiam 75 II remain three points clear of Little Common II in the race for the Division Two title after both teams were victorious last weekend.

Northiam took their tally to 18 points from a possible 21 with a 3-2 win away to third-placed Westfield II.

Oscar Garcia-Cruz, Bradley Najair and Adam Page struck for the leaders, who are now nine points better off than their victims, albeit having played an extra match. Ryan Moir and Jordan Yahya found the net for Westfield.

Common kept in touch on the back of a 6-1 victory at home to Hooe. Nick Kavanagh plundered a hat-trick, and Attilio Field, Kit Harris-Macrae and Finley Jack also netted for Common, while Tommy Warren grabbed Hooe's consolation.

Sandhurst climbed a place to fifth after drawing 3-3 at home to a Catsfield team which slid to the foot of the standings despite picking up a very creditable point.

James Found's hat-trick for Sandhurst was cancelled out by an Adam Barham double and one from Jacob Jones for Catsfield.

Bexhill Rovers jumped two places off the bottom in light of a 2-1 success away to Victoria Baptists, whose scorer was Alex Costello.

Welcroft Park Rangers missed the chance to hit the front in Division Three after suffering a 5-3 defeat away to AFC Hollington.

With leaders Ninfield not playing, Welcroft Park would've gone top on goal difference with a victory but the loss means they remain three points adrift. And third-placed Hollington are now level on points - and goal difference - with them having played a game fewer.

A Ryan Edwards hat-trick, and one apiece from Tom Whelan and Jack Barry for Hollington eclipsed Jamie Bundy's brace and a Bill Coles strike for Welcroft Park.

Icklesham Casuals moved above The JC Tackleway II into the top four after beating them 2-1 away from home. Phil Badrock and Sam Garner were Icklesham's goal heroes, while James Wicks provided Tackleway's response.

Mountfield United are now level on points - and goal difference - with Tackleway after gaining a walkover at home to Bexhill AAC II.

Sovereign Saints II saw their lead in Division Four cut from five points to two after losing 2-1 away to second-placed Hastings Comets.

Two Brandon Smith goals gave the Comets' title hopes a big boost, while a Chris Williams strike wasn't enough to prevent Saints dropping their first points of the season.

Ticehurst are now just three points off the pace in third after turning a 1-0 half-time deficit into a 3-1 victory at home to South Coast Athletico II.

Adam Brotherwood came off the bench to strike twice for Ticehurst, whose late turnaround was started by a Kieran Johnson goal. Michael Hawley had earlier put Athletico in front.

Fourth-placed Parkfield remain on the coattails of the top three following a narrow 3-2 success at home to Battle Town III.

The goals of Craig Fullerton, Oliver Truman and Timothy Tockas gave Parkfield the edge over a Battle outfit for whom Giorgio Wingrove and Kyle Macleod found the net.

Orington leapfrogged Sedlescombe Rangers development into the top five after defeating them 9-2 at Bexhill College.

Ashley Jamieson blasted a hat-trick, Spencer Sharkey and Sam Saunders grabbed two each, and Tristan Hinz and George Christodoulou also got in on the act as Orington powered to their second league win of the campaign. Callum Ludlow and Ben Sebbage retaliated.

The clash of the top two in Division Five at the start of the weekend, Hampden Park and Westfield III, was abandoned. Westfield remain six points clear of Park having played twice more.

Crowhurst II have crept above Park on goal difference following a 6-1 win away to fourth-placed Herstmonceux II. The finishing of James McGrath (2), Tom Frazer-Bates, Dale Matthews, Ben Thorpe and Sam Burgess took Crowhurst's points tally to 10 from a possible 12.

Fifth-placed Welcroft Park Rangers II triumphed by the same score at home to Burwash courtesy of two goals apiece from Alan Pope, Jordon Cull and Charles Fairweather.

Burwash have fallen into the bottom two after Hastings Comets II prevailed 9-1 away to D&S Hastings Youth to move above them.

Karim Taylor's hat-trick, and a goal each from Dylan Avery, Darren Griffiths, Alex Pead, Liam Howlett and Mike Zemanek earned the Comets their second league win of the campaign.

One cup fixture was also played on Saturday and The JC Tackleway won 3-2 away to fellow Division One team Sedlescombe Rangers II in round two of the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup.

Toby Payne's hat-trick narrowly eclipsed a Zak Boutwood brace as Tackleway set up a quarter-final trip to Rye Town or Bexhill Town.

The Rye versus Bexhill match is scheduled for this coming Saturday, along with a whole host of other ties in the league's three knockout competitions.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: St Leonards Social 6-16 (+14 goal difference), Crowhurst 6-16 (+11), Bexhill Town 8-14 (+7), Battle Town 6-13 (+17), Punnetts Town 6-11 (+7), Northiam 75 6-9 (-10), Hawkhurst United 7-7 (-1), Rock-a-Nore 7-4 (-7), Wadhurst United 7-4 (-10), Robertsbridge United 7-0 (-28).

Division 1: Rye Town 6-18 (+15), Bexhill AAC 7-16 (+24), Sidley United II 6-13 (+8), SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-12 (+8), South Coast Athletico 6-10 (+1), Peche Hill Select 5-6 (0), The JC Tackleway 5-4 (-2), Battle Town II 7-0 (-24), Sedlescombe Rangers II 6-0 (-30).

Division 2: Northiam 75 II 7-18 (+12), Little Common II 7-15 (+16), Westfield II* 6-9 (+9), Herstmonceux 6-9 (-1), Sandhurst 5-7 (+2), Victoria Baptists 7-7 (-6), Bexhill Rovers 6-6 (-5), Hooe* 5-6 (-11), Catsfield 7-5 (-16). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: Ninfield 6-15 (+7), Welcroft Park Rangers 6-12 (+21), AFC Hollington 5-12 (+21), Icklesham Casuals 6-9 (-9), The JC Tackleway II 6-7 (-6), Mountfield United 6-7 (-6), Bexhill AAC II 7-0 (-28). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Sovereign Saints II 7-18 (+23), Hastings Comets 7-16 (+12), Ticehurst 7-15 (+11), Parkfield 7-12 (+3), Orington 5-7 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers development 7-6 (-16), South Coast Athletico II 7-3 (-9), Battle Town III 7-3 (-28).

Division 5: Westfield III 6-16 (+28), Crowhurst II 4-10 (+23), Hampden Park 4-10 (+20), Herstmonceux II 6-10 (+5), Welcroft Park Rangers II 5-9 (+5), Hastings Comets II 7-7 (-13), Burwash 7-4 (-16), D&S Hastings Youth 7-0 (-52). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn.

Saturday October 30 fixtures - Division 1 (3pm): Sidley United II v Battle Town II, The JC Tackleway v Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Division 2 (3pm): Catsfield v Hooe.

Division 5 (3pm): Westfield III v Hastings Comets II.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup, 2nd round (2.30pm): Battle Town v Punnetts Town, Bexhill AAC v Northiam 75, Hawkhurst United v Peche Hill Select, Rock-a-Nore v South Coast Athletico, Rye Town v Bexhill Town, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Robertsbridge United, St Leonards Social v Wadhurst United.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (2.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Ninfield, Herstmonceux v Bexhill AAC II, Icklesham Casuals v Mountfield United, Little Common II v The JC Tackleway II, Northiam 75 II v AFC Hollington, Sandhurst v Welcroft Park Rangers, Victoria Baptists v Westfield II.