Cup final rivals aiming to make it a double

The footballers of Sedlescombe Rangers and Sidley United will lock horns in a cup final this afternoon (Saturday), with both teams aiming to complete a double.

Sedlescombe and Sidley will battle it out for the East Sussex Football League’s Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC. Kick-off is 3pm.

Sidley will be aiming to add the league’s flagship cup competition to the league title, which they clinched by virtue of winning 14 of their final 15 matches.

Sedlescombe will be gunning for a cup double having lifted the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup on Tuesday, last week, with a 2-1 win against Robertsbridge United.

Sedlescombe finished fourth in the league and reached the quarter-finals of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, losing to eventual winners Hollington United.

After this afternoon’s match, there will be just one more game to be played locally this season.

That will take place on Tuesday night when East Sussex League Division Two winners Rock-a-Nore will take on Division Four outfit Northiam 75 II in the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final.

That match will also be held at The Pilot Field and will kick-off at 7.30pm.