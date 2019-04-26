Sedlescombe Rangers celebrate after winning the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup

Cup final picture special

The last Hastings & District FA cup final of the season took place at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United Football Club, on Tuesday night.

Sedlescombe Rangers were narrow 2-1 winners against fellow East Sussex League Premier Division top half side Robertsbridge United in the Intermediate Cup decider. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Action from the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup final between Sedlescombe Rangers (blue kit) and Robertsbridge United (white and black kit)
