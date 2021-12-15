Covid jabs campaign: Hastings United make The Pilot Field available

The Pilot Field will be used to give people access to Covid jabs and boosters

They are opening The Continental Pilot Field on matchdays for anyone aged 16 and over who needs to get their first, second or booster vaccine.

Billy Wood, club CEO, said: "Covid cases are continually high across the county and we feel it’s our duty to do what we can to help reach as many that want the vaccination as possible. Over 70% of people eligible in Hastings have had two doses, however this still puts us 163 out of 181 in all authority districts in England.

"We appreciate not everyone wants to get the vaccine and as a club will not discriminate against that, however we have been hugely affected by Covid-19 with two seasons lost when top of the league and it would be disastrous to go back into another lockdown. We are happy to support the NHS roll out of the vaccine with pop-ups at men’s home games starting with this Saturday v Ramsgate.