Club mourns loss of ‘Mrs Hollington’

Hollington United Football Club is mourning the passing of a hard-working person who has been dubbed ‘Mrs Hollington’.

Wendy Hustwayte, who was involved with the Gibbons Field-based club for more than a quarter of a century, died last week following a lengthy illness.

Along with her husband and current chairman Les, Wendy put her heart and soul - and even her own money - in to the club to keep it going.

She became secretary seven years ago and gained the respect of all the opposing teams in the East Sussex Football League.

Last year her dream of seeing the football club introduce a youth section came true and the smile on her face when her granddaughter Izzy wore a Hollington United shirt for the under-9s team said it all.

Not only did Wendy and Les devote so much time to the club, but both their sons, Joe and Lee, also played their part in the success the club has produced over the years.

Hollington first team manager Scott Price said: “On a personal note from myself, I’ve known her for a very long time and I can honestly say I don’t think I’ve ever met a nicer lady, and one that dedicated so much time to football is unheard of.

“We will make sure her legacy lives on through the club, and hopefully bring a lot more success on and off the pitch. RIP Mrs Hollington.”

Wendy’s funeral will take place at Hastings Crematorium on Friday May 24 from 2pm.