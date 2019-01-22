Chelsea star says he would not join Manchester United even if Zinedine Zidane took over, Paul Pogba wants to discuss new contract with Manchester United - Rumour Mill

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says he would not join Manchester United even if Zinedine Zidane took over as manager and hinted that he could stay at Stamford Bridge, despite being heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Here are today's football rumours.

Paul Pogba (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Paul Pogba (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)