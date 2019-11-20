Chelsea put in clinical second half performance to thrash Tottenham Hotspur

Bethany England scored twice for Chelsea FC Women as they put in a clinical second half performance to thrash rivals Tottenham Hotspur Women 5-1 and seal a quarter-final place in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup.

Second half goals from Drew Spence, Erin Cuthbert, Deanna Cooper and two from England maintained their perfect record in the cup.

Rosella Ayane scored a consolation for the away side who rarely threatened the hosts’ goal.

The win ensures Chelsea stay top of Group D in the competition.

After a quiet first 45, Chelsea got the breakthrough soon after half time.

The away side failed to clear a free kick and after England’s shot was well blocked, the ball falling fortuitously to Spence who fired home from eight yards.

Soon after, they doubled their lead. Ashleigh Neville was adjudged to have fouled Hannah Blundell and Cuthbert stood up confidently to score her side’s second.

England then got the goal she deserved moments later. Ji So-yun did well to lay the ball off to the striker who then buried it expertly past Chloe Morgan.

The forward was again involved in Chelsea’s fourth. She received the ball to feet and gave it back to Cooper who struck it first time into the bottom right corner.

Spurs notched grabbed one back as the home side failed to clear a cross and Ayane was on hand to tuck home from close range.

England then scored her second of the night, prodding home after Magdalena Eriksson’s free kick hit the bar.

Chelsea (4-4-2): Carly Telford; Hannah Blundell, Jess Carter, Bethany England, So-Yun Ji, Magdalena Eriksson, Deanna Cooper, Erin Cuthbert, Drew Spence, Jonna Andersson, Charlotte Wardlaw

Substitutes: Emily Murphy for Cuthbert 60, Ramona Bachmann for Blundell 64

Substitutes not used: Ann- Katrin Berger, Sophie Ingle, Maren Mjelde

Bookings: Wardlaw 25

Tottenham (4-4-2): Chloe Morgan; Lucia Leon, Anna Filbey, Chloe Peplow, Coral-Jade Haines, Jenna Schillaci, Megan Wynne, Angela Addison, Lucy Quinn, Rosella Ayane, Ashleigh Neville

Substitutes: Ria Percival for Filbey 46, Kit Graham for Addison 67, Gemma Davison for Wynne 71

Substitutes not used: Rebecca Spencer, Rianna Dean, Siri Worm, Rachel Furness

Bookings: Haines 15, Wynne 64, Neville 83

Referee: Lisa Benn

Attendance: 1999

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said (On 16-year-old debutant Charlotte Wardlaw): “She produces the performance I can see in her. She is a wonderful decision maker and what a great debut.

“If they (younger players) are good enough they will play. It is the first time we are producing players of this quality. It makes it easier when you have a wonderful group of senior players.

“We are in a good place, but you have to stay present because one result can change things.”

Captain Magdalena Eriksson said: “I am really pleased with the performance. We grew into the game. It took us time to find our feet and in the second half we were brilliant, and we executed the game plan really well.

“Everyone feels like they are involved, everyone knows they are really important for the team. We rotate a lot, and everyone is confident when they get the chance, there is a great trust amongst us.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Chloe Peplow said: “I think every player in the squad is important, but I think we know at Tottenham everyone has their right to play and there is an opportunity for players to step up and prove their place.

“No matter who we are playing, the staff and the fans believe in us to go out there and do the job.

“I think we played well in the first half but in the second half we caused our own problems.

“All in all, I think it was one of the of those nights which can down to individual errors. We need to look over the mistakes we made in the second half and try to prevent them from happening again.

“Credit to the girls in the first half, we had our opportunities but didn’t score. It’s a challenging step up from last year and we are continuing to learn.”