Capitulation described as embarrassing by Hollington boss - Little Common happy to beat Heath

Lindfield 5 Hollington 1

Mid Sussex premier

Hollington United suffered another sobering defeat on the road to continue their underwhelming start to 2022. The final scoreline, however, does not tell the full story.

Facing an in-form Lindfield side the Lions got off to the worst possible start finding themselves a goal down after five minutes when a typically direct ball over the full backs head was cut back to the edge of the box and finished clinically by Jon Cunningham.

For the next 40 minutes it was one way traffic as Hollington turned the screw, moving the ball around with purpose and intent, and it looked for all world as though an equaliser was a formality.

Matty Bennani again impressed and Koby Asante drew countless fouls on the right flank as he beat his man over and over again.

The Lindfield keeper had been very busy before the best chance of the half fell to Jamie Crone who’s slide rule finish grazed the outside of the post after being put through one on one.

The same player would face a similar fate again in the second half as he impressively burst through before firing over from six yards.

Lindfield duly punished the Lions for their profligacy in front of goal with ruthless efficiency. As another attack broke down in midfield the ball was quickly played in behind and squared for Cunningham to tap home his 2nd of the afternoon.

Hollington rolled the dice and went with three up top and newly deployed striker Dan Tewkesbury once against demonstrated his quality with a superb turn and finish to put the away side firmly back in the game with 15 minutes to play.

What followed however was a series of individual errors that not only put paid to a comeback but rubbed salt into a gaping wound.

Lindfield were not ones to look a gifthorse in the mouth and Ruari Farrell, Louis Pople and Oliver Cleland added the gloss to a victory that moved the home side about the Lions in the league table.

Lions manager Asher Grindle said: “I kicked every ball and i’m absolutely gutted. We might not be in the hunt for the title but I’m desperate to make sure the wheels don’t fall off our season.

“We sit fourth in the table now which isn’t good enough for this club and isn’t good enough for me personally.

“The last 15 minutes can only be described as a capitulation and the players can count themselves lucky they’ve been spared further indignity in the match report.

“Lindfield know they were in a game and we were the better team for three quarters of the match so to come away with a 5-1 loss is embarrassing.”

Little Common 2 Broadbridge Heath 1

SCFL premier

Two goals from James Miriam-Batchelor saw Little Common clinch their first league win since October and extend their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-1 victory over high-flying Broadbridge Heath.

The visitors who started the stronger, enjoying more possession and creating the first chance when Jamie Taylor shot wide when well placed inside the box.

Common opened the scoring in the ninth minute when a good move down the left between Sam Ellis and Ollie Weeks resulted in James Miriam-Batchelor to convert with a left footed shot.

Common had two strong penalty claims turned away for fouls on Ellis and Jamie Bunn. Common continued to threaten and Liam Ward had a shot from long distance blocked.

The visitors had their moments but were restricted to long range efforts.

Heath started the second half strongly, but Taylor hitting the side netting from a corner was the closest they came to equalising.

Somewhat against the run of play, Common doubled their lead with a well worked goal when Bunn found Freddie Warren centrally and his quick feet released Miriam-Batchelor to calmly slot home.

Ellis had a good volley saved after a neat give and go with Lewis Hole and Russell Eldridge had a free kick saved.

With ten minutes remaining Cruttwell made two fantastic saves but the Heath pressure finally told four minutes from time when they converted from a cross from the right.

The visitors hit the outside of the post in the dying minutes, but Common held on.

Sidley United 4 Sedlescombe Rangers 1

MSFL premier division

Sidley United restored their three-point lead at the top of the Mid Sussex premier after battling to victory over basement side Sedlescombe.

In blustery conditions on a difficult Oval pitch, the Blues took an early lead through Danny Ellis’ 6th minute goal but the visitors responded almost immediately as Dan Tyler levelled the scores on 10 minutes.

Sidley saw several chances to take the lead go begging as Paul Rogers, Toby Clifford and Steve Hickman-Smith all failed to convert. Early in the second half the Blues went in front when Lee Carey’s corner was touched home by Zac McEniry.

Sidley stopped Rangers getting back in the game with M0M Steve Hickman-Smith particularly effective.

Sidley won a penalty when Josh Elliott-Noye was pushed over and Paul Rogers converted the kick on 83 minutes before Elliott-Noyepounced on a defensive mix up on 89 minutes.

This week Sidley welcome improving Eastbourne Rangers to Little Common Rec.

SC Pass & Move Arrows 5 Sidley United Res 1

ESFL Division One