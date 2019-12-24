Burgess Hill Town v Hastings United - all you need to know

On Boxing Day (weather permitting), Hastings United will be seeking a return to winning ways when they travel to Burgess Hill for an Isthmian South East league encounter.

Form and status

After a 1-0 away win at Sittingbourne stretched United’s unbeaten league start to fifteen games, it was Ashford United who finally brought the impressive run to an end. Their 1-0 defeat means the ‘U’s remain on thirty-five points but with Cray Valley also suffering a reverse, United still lead the table by four points. Both teams having played sixteen games.

Friday night’s home game versus Herne Bay was postponed, after failing a late pitch inspection, so this will be United’s third consecutive away game.

United’s away form though is solid. Of nine games they’ve won three, drawn five and lost just the once. In two of those drawn games, United have recovered from being behind, salvaging points in tough games against Haywards Heath and then Guernsey.

Burgess Hill Town lie in sixteenth place also after playing sixteen games. They have won five, drawn two and lost nine.

On paper, the Hillians home form looks good. They’ve played eight, won five and lost three. This includes an excellent 3-0 defeat of Guernsey. Indeed they’ve won their last three home games, scoring eight goals and conceding just twice.

All told, Burgess Hill are unbeaten in four games, winning two and drawing two, which is their best run of form this season.

Recent meetings

Yet to play each other this season means we have to go back to 2014/15 for the last meetings. Burgess Hill winning both home (4-1) and away (1-0).

However, today these are two much-changed teams. Sam Adams and Kenny Pogue are the only two surviving United players, with Pat Harding the only Burgess Hill player.

Bottom line

With Saturday’s game between Cray and VCD Athletic another weather casualty, there’s an opportunity to put more points on the board and widen the gap. In any event, United will top the table heading into the new year.

Match information

The game kicks off at 3pm, Green Elephants Stadium, Maple Drive, Burgess Hill RH15 8DL

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-18’s free.