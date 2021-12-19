Bunn and Hole help Little Common to draw at Uckfield

Jamie Bunn put Little Common ahead at AFC Uckfield

Common welcomed new signing James Hull (dual registered with Hastings United) into the starting line up with Harry Simmons also making his debut from the bench.

In an even opening quarter it was the hosts who went closest to opening the scoring but Common keeper Matt Cruttwell did well to save with his legs as the Uckfield forward raced through on goal. At the other end, Liam Ward saw a fierce drive from the edge of the area flash wide of the post whilst Sam Ellis had an effort blocked.

Lewis Hole saw a header fall the wrong side of the post before Common opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, when some neat play in defence saw Lewis Parsons release Ellis - and although his initial ball into the box was cleared, it fell to Jamie Bunn on the edge of the area who volleyed an effort into the top corner of the net giving the home keeper no chance.

The hosts thought they had replied immediately but the linesman’s flag saw the goal chalked off for offside. Ellis saw an effort flash the wrong side of the post for Common as the half ended 1-0.

Common made a positive start to the second half with Bunn seeing an effort tipped over the crossbar before Hull’s ball across the area rolled agonisingly wide of the two oncoming Common players. The hosts then went on to enjoy their best spell of the match and equalised from a corner, the ball being chipped to far post and headed home.

Minutes later and the hosts completed the turn-around to take the lead, a ball through the middle found the Uckfield forward who guided the ball past Cruttwell and into the net.

Common went in search of an equaliser and Hull saw an effort hit the side netting before Lewis Hole drew the sides level after following up an Ellis effort which hit the crossbar to head home. Both teams created chances to win the game, Hole shooting wide for Common and Cruttwell being alert to collect an slightly over hit through ball.

Common had a chance to grab all three points in the dying minutes when Ellis was upended in the area but Hull saw his penalty saved and the points were shared.