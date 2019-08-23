Brighton youngster joins SC Heereveen on season loan deal

Albion under-23 midfielder Anders Dreyer has joined SC Heereveen on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old links up with the Dutch Eredivisie side for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, and is the Dane’s second loan move since arriving at the club, after a spell at St Mirren last season.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “This is an excellent opportunity for Anders to continue his development, in what is a very competitive level over in the Netherlands.

“He will have learned plenty from his time at St Mirren, and this move allows him to gain more experience of playing regular senior football.

“We will keep a very close eye on his progress, and wish him all the very best for the season ahead.”

Dreyer joined Albion from Esbjerg in August 2018, and scored four goals in 14 appearances for the under-23s in 2018/19.

The Denmark under-21 international moved to St Mirren on loan in January, and scored once in eight appearances for the Scottish Premier League club.