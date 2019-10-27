Brighton striker Aaron Connolly gives his verdict on VAR penalty against Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly was adamant VAR was correct to award the controversial penalty in their 3-2 win against Everton.

Albion were 2-1 down with just 12 minutes remaining when Everton defender Michael Keane made contact with Connolly's ankle in the box.

Referee Andy Madley didn't award the penalty but following a lengthy VAR check, a spot kick was given. It's the first time a penalty has been overturned by VAR in the Premier League this season.

Neal Maupay calmly converted and an injury-time own goal from Everton skipper Lucas Digne sealed the three points for Graham Potter's men.

“I would say it was a penalty," said Connolly who proved a real handful for Everton throughout the match. "He (Keane) has come right down on my foot, whether or not he is looking I think it is penalty personally. VAR obviously thought that as well, so we have got the penalty.

“If he doesn’t come down on me I get onto the ball at least, so he has taken that chance, so it is a penalty.”

Not everyone agreed with decision however. Former England defender Martin Keown, speaking on Match of the Day, said, "I think this is incredibly harsh. I have every sympathy for Michael Keane because I don't know what the game has become.

"For me Keane is very unlucky. Connolly makes the most of it, as you would expect him expect him to. It is not clumsy, he has his eyes fixed on the ball and for me it is not at penalty.

"To see something so many times and still get it wrong is a little bit worrying for VAR."

Everton boss Marco Silva was fuming with the VAR decision. "If VAR saw something in our box, why didn't it see 15 minutes earlier the penalty for Richarlison," he complained. "Because of that my players are in the dressing room and don't understand."