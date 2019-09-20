Brighton head coach Graham Potter sends a clear message to Huddersfield Town loan star Aaron Mooy

Graham Potter insists summer arrival Aaron Mooy will get his chance shine in the Premier League for Brighton - but he may have to be patient.

Mooy, who arrived on loan at the end of the transfer window from Huddersfield, has made one start for Albion in the Carabao Cup at Bristol City but has made just two very brief appearances from the substitutes bench in the Premier League.

Davy Propper and Dale Stephens have both started every game in central midfield this season in the Premier and Potter said that the 29-year-old Australian will have to remain patient.

“He’s been a little bit unfortunate from a tactical perspective,” said the Brighton head coach. “There hasn’t necessarily been a place from Davy or Dale in the two-man midfield.

“But he adds another quality in that midfield area, keeps the ball well and can go and add a goal threat from midfield.

“He’s been working away well, he came late at the back end of the window so sometimes it’s not so easy to get into the starting XI.

“But he’s worked perfectly with the group and works hard every day, so I’m sure his opportunity will come. He’s quite an experienced guy. He knows his situation. When he came in, we had done a lot of preseason and it was quite late in the window.

“That’s the downside with that sort of move. You have to keep patient, keep training and keep waiting for your opportunity and then football decides when you should play.”

Mooy joined Brighton on loan, but not before signing a new three-year deal with relegated Huddersfield. There is both a recall clause and an pre-agreed transfer fee in the structure of loan deal.

“Yeah, that’s the nature of the deal,” said Potter. “There’s a lot of football to be played until we make any decisions. The most important thing is he enjoys his football here and we can allow him to express himself on the pitch and be himself.”