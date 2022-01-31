RECAP: Brighton transfer news - Porto attacker signs, Julio Enciso talks collapse, Dan Burn 'buzzing', £6m Deniz Undaz decision,

Dan Burn has completed a transfer to Newcastle United for a fee believed to be in the region of £13m

The 29-year-old central defender moves to his hometown club, where he was a season-ticket holder as a boy.

Graham Potter commented, “We were not actively looking to sell Dan during this window, but the transfer represents a very good transfer for our club and the player.

“Newcastle are Dan’s boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club.

“Ever since I have been at the club, Dan has been brilliant for me. He is a superb professional, adaptable and a great character on and off the pitch.

“We will miss him here, but we understand his reasons for wanting to move and he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Dan joined Albion on a four-year deal from Wigan Athletic in August 2018; and went back to Wigan on loan until the 2019 January transfer window.

The 6ft 7in defender began his career in Newcastle United’s academy, but dropped into non-league football to begin his senior career.

An impressive two-year spell at Darlington led to a move to Fulham, then in the Premier League.

He moved to Wigan in 2016 and was a regular for the Latics, where he caught Albion’s attention.

He made his Seagulls debut in the goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion in an Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie.

Under Potter, Dan has been utilised across the left side of the defence. He has made 85 senior appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Burn added:

Burn said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”