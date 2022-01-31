LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Porto attacker signs, Julio Enciso complications, Dan Burn terms agreed, £6m Deniz Undaz decision,
Brighton and Hove Albion readying themselves for busy end to January transfer window
The Premier League winter transfer window will shut at 11pm on Monday and there is plenty of business to be completed by Brighton and all top-flight clubs.
Albion have already had a fairly busy month as Graham Potter tweaks his squad for the second part of the Premier League season.
Players have departed on loan in search of regular first team and there has been one permanent arrival so far.
Albion are bracing themselves for a departure today as Newcastle agreed a £13m fee for defender Dan Burn but who else could out the exit door and who could be arriving?
Brighton - transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 21:50
- Dan Burn: Albion’s 29-year-old defender looks set to seal his £13m move to Newcastle today
- Julio César Enciso: Brighton are down to the fine details and expect to announce the £6m signing today
- Deniz Undav: The German striker signs for Albion from USG
- Benicio Baker-Boaitey joins from Porto
Benicio Baker-Boaitey
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Porto winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.
The 18-year-old wide player, who began his career with West Ham, will initially join Andrew Crofts’s under-23s squad, who are currently seventh in Premier League 2.
Under-23s boss Crofts said, “Benicio is an exciting player and one who we are looking forward to working with, initially between now and the end of the season.
“Now the challenge is to show what his strengths are, continue his development, and push forward with his progression in the second part of the season.”
Londoner Baker-Boaitey came through the ranks with West Ham, before leaving for Porto at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.
It was reported West Ham received a fee of around £190,000 in compensation when Baker-Boaitey joined Porto.
He is contracted to the Portuguese until June 30, 2023.
PL latest: Van the man
The first signing of the Lampard era at Everton was announced when Van De Beek completed his loan switch from Manchester United.
“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” the Holland international told evertontv after his loan move until the end of the season was confirmed.
“I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.
“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.
“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.”
PL latest: A Targett market
Newcastle made their fourth signing of the window as full-back Matt Targett arrived on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.
Eddie Howe has already recruited Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes, while Brighton defender Dan Burn and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard continue to be linked with late moves to the north east.
Crawley Town latest
QPR midfielder returns to Crawley Town for second loan spell
Crawley Town Football Club has confirmed the loan signing of Amrit Bansal-McNulty from Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.
Done deal
German striker Deniz Undav has joined Albion from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, signing a contract until June 2026.
The 25-year-old will remain on loan with Union - currently top of the Belgian Juliper Pro League - until the end of the current season, and link up with Albion for pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Deniz is an exciting player who will add variation to our attacking options for next season.”
Head coach Graham Potter added, “We are really looking forward to his arrival and working with him from next summer, as we prepare for the 2022/23 season.”
Julio Enciso complications
Unconfirmed reports that Brighton have stopped negotiations with Club Libertad for Paraguayan international Julio Enciso. The 18-year-old midfielder looked set to agree a £6m deal but talks appear to have broken down at the 11th hour believed to be because of personal terms
Cambridge challenge
Brighton Striker Lorent Tolaj will spend the rest of the season on loan with League One Cambridge United.
The 20-year-old joins a Cambridge team who are sat in 12th in their first campaign back in League One, following their promotion last season.
Under-23s coach Andrew Crofts said, “Lorent has been in impressive form in Premier League 2 this season, after a difficult time out with injury last season.
“Now is a good time for him to experience the surroundings of a men’s first team environment, as well as compete at a really good level in League One.”
Tolaj joined joined Albion in June 2018 from Swiss side FC Sion and has represented Switzerland up to under-19 level.
He has made 18 Premier League 2 appearances so far this campaign, scoring six times, as well as notching three assists.
The striker links up with Albion midfielder Jensen Weir, who is on a season-long loan at the Abbey Stadium.
The SIX transfers which could still happen at Brighton as January deadline inches closer
The Premier League winter transfer window will shut at 11pm and there is plenty of business to be completed by Brighton
PL Latest: Busy day at Spurs
With Alli closing in on the exit door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Juventus confirmed two new arrivals in north London in the shape of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.
Juve announced Uruguay midfielder Bentancur has moved for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.8m), with another six million euros in potential add-ons.
Kulusevski, meanwhile, has joined on an 18-month loan deal with a obligation to make the move permanent for 35 millions euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met.