Brighton and Hove Albion: The market value of all 26 players in Graham Potter's squad

Brighton and Hove Albion's squad is worth a combined total of 195.39m, according to TransferMarkt - but how much is each player worth?

Using Transfermarkt.co.uk we provide an individual market value of each player and give our own Brighton Indy valuation (all figures are GBP).

1. Solly March

The versatile and skilful midfielder started the season well until a hamstring injury made him miss the last two matches. Good athlete, good in possession would be worth more if he could add regular goals to his game. Transfermarkt valuation: 7.2m. Brighton Indy valuation: 15m.
2. David Button

A very capable goalkeeper but mainly features for Brighton in cup competitions. Transfermarkt valuation: 1.35m. Brighton Indy valuation: 3m.
3. Jason Steele

Third choice goalkeeper and he's had limited opportunities to showcase his talents. Transfermarkt valuation: 675k. Brighton Indy valuation: 1m.
4. Lewis Dunk

The club captain was close to a 40m move to Leicester in the summer. Been excellent for Brighton this season and value has increased. Transfermarkt valuation: 18m. Brighton Indy valuation: 50m.
