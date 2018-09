On this week’s Seagulls Weekly podcast, we talk about the defeat at home against Tottenham, the daunting trip to the Etihad and the appointment of Dan Ashworth as technical director.

Mark, Steve, Sam and Ian dissect both games and look at what Ashworth's arrival could mean for Brighton in the long term.

Shane Duffy pressures Harry Kane

An extended audio version of this week's podcast will be on Acast and iTunes on Friday morning.

