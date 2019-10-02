Brighton and Hove Albion first team debut for talented young St Leonards footballer

Archie Davies, a talented young football player from St Leonards, made his debut for Brighton and Hove Albion first team last week during their 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa (writes Jacob Panons)

Davies, 20, played the full 90 minutes at right-back as Albion head coach Graham Potter selected a youthful line-up alongside established first-team players Shane Duffy and Gaetan Bong.

The former Buckswood School student joined Brighton at 15 years of age, after leaving Crystal Palace. He impressed at youth level and rose through to the under-23s and now the first team. The defender started his footballing journey in Lanzarote at the age of nine, where he also studied and learned their Spanish language during his five-year stay.

The full-back then joined Buckswood School’s academy and was scouted by Brighton. He signed a two-year contract in 2017, which expires at the end of this season.

Brighton’s number 51 also played the full 90 minutes for the under-23s in last night's impressive 2-0 away win at Southend in the EFL Trophy.

The U23s next game is away at Manchester City, where Archie will be hoping to keep another clean sheet.

His proud mum Tessa Davies was at the Amex Stadium to witness his first team debut: “It was incredible watching him come out of the tunnel and play, it was just madness. It was very emotional,” she said.