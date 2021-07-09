Big fun at Little Common for young footballers

The Little Common under-sevens

Little Common Football Club held a successful six-a-side fun day for under-7s through to under-10s.

The event was organised in memory of former secretary and club founder Margaret Cherry, who passed away earlier this year.

Thirty-eight teams took part in the event, which allowed 350 boys and girls to enjoy some tournament action after a Covid-hit 18 months.

Little Common under-tens

The under-7s and under-8s played non-competitive friendly matches, while the under-9s and under-10s competed for a cup and shield.

All participants received a small memento of their day.

The roll of honour was as follows:

Under-9 Cup: winners SC Pass & Move White, runners- up Hastings Athletic Eagles.

Under-9 Shield: winners Westfield, runners-up SC Pass & Move Green

Under-10 Cup: winners Eastbourne Town, runners-up Hastings Athletic Hawks.

Under-10 Shield: winners Little Common, runners-up SC Pass & Move White.

The club thanked all the teams that entered the competition, the referees who officiated the matches, the club officials and volunteers who helped throughout the day and event sponsor Paul Crone from Priceless Tools.