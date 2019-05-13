Bexhill United ace scoops awards hat-trick

Jack Shonk scooped a hat-trick of awards at Bexhill United Football Club’s presentation evening.

The talented attacking player won the supporters’ player, goal of the season and golden boot prizes at The Polegrove last Friday.

Goal of the season was Shonk’s 30-yard wonder strike during the late season 2-2 draw away to fellow Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Steyning Town.

Jamie Bunn’s impressive first season at The Polegrove was rewarded with the manager’s player accolade and Nathan Lopez, who was consistently excellent at left-back, was named players’ player.

Bexhill finished in fourth place, matching their highest position since 1993/94, with the best goal difference of any team in the division and the joint most prolific attack.

Their haul of 70 points from 32 games was the highest the club has achieved in any season in any division since joining the league, as Bexhill Town Athletic, in 1946.

The 92 league goals Bexhill scored this term is the most the club has ever netted in a Sussex County League/Southern Combination League season and only once has the club ever conceded less league goals in a season.

Southern Combination League Division One top half final standings (all played 32 matches): 1 Alfold 80pts (+60 goal difference), 2 Steyning Town 77 (+54), 3 AFC Varndeanians 71 (+44), 4 BEXHILL UNITED 70 (+63), 5 Selsey 66 (+38), 6 Littlehampton Town 47 (+11), 7 Mile Oak 46 (+6), 8 Hailsham Town 40 (+1), 9 Wick 40 (-23).