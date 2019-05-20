Bexhill team to play in national semi-finals at Manchester City

A ladies’ football team from Bexhill will play in the semi-finals of a national competition at the training base of men’s domestic treble winners Manchester City.

A team of players from Bexhill United Ladies FC, representing The Wheatsheaf Inn at Little Common, will head to Manchester City Academy on Monday May 27 for the semi-finals of the BT Sport Women’s Pub Cup.

If successful there, The Wheatsheaf Inn will advance to the final, which will be played at St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United FC, on Tuesday June 4.

Bexhill United LFC registered to enter the first ever Women’s BT Pub Cup - a nationwide grassroots tournament - and were lucky enough to be selected to compete.

There were 32 places available in the competition, which started with regional qualifiers at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Crystal Palace FC, Blackburn Rovers FC and Sheffield United FC.

The Wheatsheaf Inn successfully came through the qualifier at Palace’s Selhurst Park ground on Tuesday, last week. After topping their initial group, they were edged on penalties by The Swan Inn (Essex) in the final.