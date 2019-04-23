Ball children sought for Manchester United Legends match in Hastings

Ball children are being sought for the Manchester United Legends football match in Hastings later this year.

Manchester United Legends will face Hastings United Legends at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

An event spokesman said: “We are looking for a local football team to act as ball children at this event. They must be between the under-13 to under-15 age groups.”

Interested parties should email events director Jo Nesbit at n777nes@hotmail.co.uk

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.