Azeez return delights Hastings boss - and then there's Dawes

Lanre Azeez in action in his previous spell for United, in 2019 / Picture: Scott White

Fan favourite Azeez initially joined the Us in 2018 and had two successful seasons with the club.

Last year, he joined National League South outfit Welling United but has struggled to settle at any other club.

Azeez, not yet quite 100 per cent fit, said: “I am happy to be back at such a great club and be part of the quality squad and management.

Lloyd Dawes shone against Ramsgate despite the team's loss / Picture: Scott White

“Everyone is on the same page which is great and I’m ready to work hard to help reach our targets. I can’t wait to be back playing at The Pilot Field.”

In tomorrow's Hastings Observer - read Chris Agutter on how important the win over Whitehawk could be - and why he rated last weekend's ref's performance as one of the worst he had seen

United manager Chris Agutter said: “With Lanre joining it’s the final jigsaw piece to our puzzle. It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to welcome Lan back home. That’s us done, dusted and ready to go.”

Agutter said the return to fitness of forward Dawes after long-term injuries felt like another new recruit. United signed him from Worthing last year.

“We’ve hardly been able to play Lloyd since he joined but he’s out to make up for that now. He came on at Ramsgate and was the best player on the pitch, and he was outstanding against Whitehawk too.