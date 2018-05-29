Albion announce pre-season friendlies with two more to follow

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced part of their pre-season friendly schedule ahead of their second season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are expected to fly to Switzerland for their traditional overseas pre-season training camp on Sunday, July 8.

Within that camp it has been confirmed their first friendly will be against Swiss Super League side FC St Gallen on Saturday, July 14.

They then take on three Football League opponents starting on Saturday, July 21, when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium to play AFC Wimbledon (3pm).

Three days later on Tuesday, July 24, Albion travel to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic (7.45pm).

The final fixture, so far, is another away trip, this time to St Andrews on Saturday, July 28, where they will play Championship side Birmingham City (3pm).

It will be a return to his former club club for Albion manager Chris Hughton, while Albion will also see a familiar face in goalkeeper David Stockdale, who joined the Midlands club at the end of Brighton's promotion winning season.

The club is expected to announce two further fixtures to their pre-season matches - one more away in midweek and a final home friendly at the Amex ahead of the start of the season.