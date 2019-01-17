Crowhurst Park celebrate cup glory

Crowhurst Park Cricket Club has won the East Area Cricket Association Indoor Cup.

A very young Park team, led by Joe Lovell, won three matches at Horntye Park Sports Complex to be crowned champions.

Park will now progress to the Sussex finals at Hove on Sunday January 27, when they will compete with the very best in the county.

See also: * South Saxons inflict first defeat on league leaders

* Ricky Hatton: Ex-world champion coming to Hastings

* Hollington United reach semi-finals of county cup



Back to the East Area competition and Park pulled off a fine victory in the quarter-finals, defeating last year’s winners Rye by three wickets.

Park’s bowling attack of Archie Fairfax Ross, Nick Taylor, Matt Constable, Ed Smissen and skipper Lovell restricted Rye to 77. Park’s fielding was sharp and Rye were pressured into a number of running errors, resulting in four run outs.

Taylor and Smissen got Park off to a great start in reply, and after a slight wobble, Lovell and Fairfax-Ross saw Park home with seven balls to spare.

That set up a semi-final against Robertsbridge, conquerors of Hastings Priory.

Robertsbridge struggled against Park’s fielding and bowling, and could only muster 44 batting first.

That was never going to be enough against a confident Park side which overhauled the Robertsbridge total within six overs for a five-wicket win.

Park then faced a useful Ashburnham side, skippered by former Park player Nick Peters, in the final.

Ashburnham battled hard against the Park bowling and fielding, but could only reach 51 all out.

That too was never going to be enough against a Park side now brimming with confidence.

Park duly overhauled Ashburnham’s total within six overs, with Taylor and Smissen both unbeaten.

Lovell said: “This was an emphatic performance by a group of youngsters. It’s a testament to our club that all six players have come through the youth set-up. We are delighted at how we played and are now focusing on the finals in Hove.”

Park’s Claremont School player of the finals was Lovell for bowling beautifully, batting well and leading from the front.

* CRICKET umpiring courses will take place at the Crowhurst Park Manor House ahead of the 2019 outdoor season.

A stage one course will be held over four Mondays from 7-9pm, starting on February 25, and a stage two programme will be held over five Mondays at the same time, starting on March 18.

For more details, contact John Holland on 07906 167377.